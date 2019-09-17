A train carrying hundreds of passengers derailed during morning rush hour in Hong Kong on Tuesday, injuring eight people.

Three train carriages jumped off the tracks according to photos from the scene which shows that the train broke into two with some doors falling off because of the derailment.

The incident occurred as a crowded train on the East Rail Link pulled into the Hung Hom MTR station in Kowloon.

Around 400 passengers were evacuated from the train with eight of them reporting injuries, mostly to their shoulders and neck.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined. While the metro system has become an important battleground in Hong Kong months-long pro-democracy protests, there has been no suggestion of foul play.