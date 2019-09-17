Many people across China went out moon-gazing over the weekend to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, but, in the Guangxi city of Liuzhou, the moon came to the people.

A giant inflatable “moon” was spotted rolling around the city’s streets last week. In one video of the incident, the ball bounces into the middle of an intersection before taking an abrupt turn and rolling (harmlessly) over a car waiting at the stoplight and tumbling off into the distance while a man futilely chases behind.

The moon broke loose from a nearby event after not being properly tied down. It was eventually recovered and deflated with everyone involved receiving a talking to from the police.

Incredibly enough, this is not the first time that the moon has run amuck in China.