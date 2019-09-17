Residents in the Guangdong city of Maoming were rather surprised last week to see a real-life “Spider-Man” who hopefully is still alive.

In footage filmed by locals, a man can be seen climbing on the outside of a high-rise residential building without any safety equipment. One clip shows him using his hands, back, and feet to keep himself suspended in a small gap.

While, in another clip, he suspends himself spread eagle in a larger gap with two feet and one hand while using his other hand to talk on the phone. He appears to be eight or nine floors up.

Nothing else is known about this incident or the man involved. Local police said that they hadn’t received any reports or information which would seem to indicate that he did not fall to his death.