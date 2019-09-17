Does this routine look familiar to you?

7am. Wake up. Check WeChat, 30 messages already.

7:15am. Shower. Don’t like these pants. No choice, only one pair left.

7:40am. Eat a quick breakfast, need a cup of coffee. Coffee machine not clean and no coffee beans. Cancel the coffee.

8:03am. Head to the subway station.

8:17am. In the subway, transfer at People Square, Line 2 direction Jing’an temple. Answering WeChat messages surrounded by sleepy people.

8:45am. Badging at the tower entrance. Hold the elevator. 17 people. Shirt is a bit wrinkled.

8:53am. Sit behind my desk.

Work

12:25pm. What should I have for lunch today? Waimai or venturing outside? Rainy, Eleme it is then. 2h later, the wet delivery guy delivers pasta.

WORK

7:23pm. Home! A paper on the door must be the electricity bill.

Rain, no umbrella, all wet. Have to change clothes.

7:35pm. Launch a laundry. The washing machine is full already. Forgot it since Friday. Again… Will just wash again.

7:47pm. Start cooking. But first, let’s do the dishes.

8:06pm. Hot in here: AC ON. Is that dust or air coming out of this AC?

8:12pm. Start cooking finally. Pasta again.

9:12pm. Exhausted. Kitchen is dirty. Not to mention the fridge. It will wait for tomorrow. WeChat first. 40 messages. Does it end?

10pm. Quickly iron a shirt for tomorrow. Quickly? Is 15 minutes quick? Have no idea.

10:22pm. Bed, finally. Bed sheets need to be changed. Some other time. Last quick look at WeChat.

11:53pm. Lights off! Just don’t forget to put the alarm on.

Unfortunately, a day like this is well-known to the majority of us. Chores on the weekends? No way, that’s not what time off is for.

MinuteCare can help you with some of this.

They are a household solution provider, offering all kind of professional housekeeping-related services and full management service.

MinuteCare will have a booth (#4) at the Expat Show at Shanghai Exhibition Center 20-22 September. Come and say hi! They will also have a small conference there at 5 p.m. on September 21.

If you can’t elbow your way through the unwashed dishes and bedsheets to come to the show yourself, scan the QR code below and contact them on WeChat.

