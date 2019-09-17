Residents in the Guangdong city of Foshan are on the lookout for a pair of men who were recently spotted dragging a small dog on the street behind a motorcycle.

In shocking video footage, the motorcycle is seen slowly driving down a road while a man on the back holds onto a leash attached to the neck of a brown dog which is being dragged along on its stomach.

Witnesses said that all four of the dog’s legs were covered in blood.

The two men have not been identified but residents said that they were on the lookout. “If we see this guy again, he won’t be able to run,” one told reporters.

Sadly, dog-dragging appears to be a popular pastime for the assholes of China. In previous instances, drivers have claimed that they didn’t know the dog was there, that they were training it for a race, and that they weren’t aware of how to take care of the animal.

Back in 2016, a driver in Shandong province was attacked by an angry mob after dragging a dog to its death behind his SUV.