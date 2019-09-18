In another tragic tale from China’s health care system, a young boy has been getting up early each morning to help raise money for his sick little brother.

11-year-old Yan Yihang, a 5th grader in the Henan city of Ruzhou, wakes up at 6 am every morning so that he can walk into town and sell some vegetables before heading to school.

Yan never makes much money, but what he does earn, he turns over for his brother’s care. The little boy was diagnosed with leukemia four years ago. To date, his family has spent over 700,000 yuan on his treatment.

Yan says he doesn’t want to rely on others’ compassion and instead strives to make his own money. “If I don’t save him, then who will?” he asks.

Sadly, many other family members in China have been forced to ask themselves this same question after their loved ones have fallen through China’s thin social safety net, resulting in some unusual and heartbreaking fundraising efforts with fathers dressing as Peppa Pig, grandmothers hawking blow-up sex dolls, and sisters selling their virginity.