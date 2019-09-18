The so-called “Three Gorges Water Monster” has turned out to be slightly less fearsome than some had imagined.

Recently, videos went viral on Chinese social media showing what appeared to be a mysterious serpent-like creature slithering in the waters of the Yangtze River.

Netizens’ imaginations soon started running wild with some speculating that the mystery creature was actually quite massive with only part of its back sticking up out of the water.

The sighting occurred at a reservoir made by the Three Gorges Dam in Hubei province, leading to speculation that China had managed to make its own Loch Ness Monster.

When interviewed, one university professor added to the hysteria, telling Pear Video that the creature might well be a giant water snake.

However, that professor has turned out to be incorrect. Rather than a strange creature from the deep or a humongous boa constrictor, the “Three Gorges Water Monster” has actually been revealed to be a large piece of rubber.

The 20-meter-long piece of debris, believed to have floated down from a shipyard upstream, was pulled out of the river on Tuesday morning. It will soon be disposed of.