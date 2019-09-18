In preparation for next month’s National Day military parade, Beijing has ordered the skies cleared for the next two weeks.

Flying kites, balloons, drones, lanterns, and pigeons is prohibited in China’s capital city until October 2, according to a notice published by the city government on Sunday. The move is being made to ensure the safety of parade preparations as rehearsals will be held featuring military planes.

The Forbidden City will be forbidden to visitors starting on September 21. Likewise, nearby attractions, like Tiananmen Square and the National Museum will also be closed, as well as the popular Wangfujing shopping street, though for a shorter period of time.

This is all in preparation for what promises to be China’s biggest military parade of all-time. It’s expected that 100,000 people will be in attendance.

Similar measures were undertaken for Beijing’s last massive military parade in 2015, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II. The People’s Liberation Army even used monkeys, falcons, and dogs to scare birds away from an air force base where the parade’s planes were taking off from.

The year before, Beijing security forces went a few steps further and carried out “anal security checks for suspicious objects” on 10,000 pigeons.