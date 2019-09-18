A university which was roasted online earlier this year for providing male international students with female Chinese “buddies” posted several ads for prostitution services early on Tuesday morning.

The posts from Shandong University’s official Weibo account directed users to contact a few different platforms for female companionship, touting the platforms as the fastest and most reliable online escort services.

Later in the morning, the university made another post, explaining that its account had been hacked. Police are currently investigating the case.

Back in July, Shandong University made headlines over a program which assigned foreign students with local “buddies” in order to help them more easily adapt to life in China.

While such programs are common in schools around China, this particular one ignited outrage for allegedly assigning three female companions to each foreign student.