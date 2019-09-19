One of 2018’s most underrated restaurants to pop up in Shanghai’s dining scene has been given a revamp, just one and a half years after opening.



Bespoke has now been given a new lease of life, as a very modern interpretation of the classic steakhouse.

It’s located on the second floor of The Shanghai St. Regis Jing’an.

Previously somewhat tucked away, they’ve moved it out towards the front of the building and placed it right upstairs of the hotel’s bar. With the move, Bespoke now has fewer seats in what feels like a larger space, but still offers the same cosy setting for couples and intimate groups.

Our evening began with a few pre-drinks at this gorgeous bar.



There’s the usual classic cocktails on the menu but what really caught our attention is the gin and tonic list, served up with six great gins.

We were spoiled for choice with the Roku, Hendrick’s, Tanqueray 10, Monkey 47, Beefeater 24 and G’vine.

My companion went for the Monkey 47.



I went for the tea-infused Roku. But really, you can’t go wrong with any of the G&T’s on this list.

We started our meal with this refreshing ceviche served up in a Chinese stone mortar.

The charcoal-grilled octopus was to die for.



Everything tastes better charcoal-grilled.

Also impressive: the Foie Gras Magnum.



That’s a whole chunk of foie gras coated in a layer of chocolate and nuts and shaped like a Magnum. You eat it as you would an ice cream.

This carefully deconstructed Alaskan crab salad is a thing of beauty.



You can’t see all the crab but it’s hiding underneath the gorgeously decorated corn crisp.

We sank our teeth into it and here’s what it looks like inside.



And yes, that’s all foie gras inside. Mmmmm…

Bespoke 2.0 pays homage to Spanish cuisine with light influences from Toulouse and Bayonne just across the French border.



They invested in this really cool-looking fridge where all their meats are dry-aged inhouse and on-site.



The meat is so artfully placed here this cabinet looks like it belongs in a museum. You’ll be spoiled for choice with the Argentine grain-fed tenderloin, the Australian striploin M5 wagyu, the Angus M3, the organic Uruguayan T-bone, the M6 Australian Tomahawk as well as the USDA Prime ribeye and tenderloin from Creekstone Ridge.

You choose your baby and they’ll bring it to you and cut it up.



Of course, we had who else but the chef himself.

Here’s another shot of Chef Cesar in action, looking a bit more sinister.



Chef Cesar takes interaction with guests very seriously so on any given day, you’ll most likely be able to see him at your table.

Our very lean striploin was lovingly wrapped in a layer of beeswax before dry-aging.



Here’s what it looked like a short while later.



You can have your steak come with truffle fries, mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, tomato salad, grilled asparagus and sauteed mushrooms.

Chef Cesar A. Perez de Anda is the founding chef at Bespoke and a Mexican native.

He had prior stints at two-Michelin-star restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Aska in New York, and was working at Elefante in Shanghai before he was poached by St Regis. In the original incarnation of Bespoke, Perez de Anda wowed us with his five-, eight- and twelve-course degustation dinners.

Your pescetarian friends need not feel left out. We walloped every ounce of our John Dory fillet which came resting on a bed of mashed potato and asparagus.



Excuse the ugly shot taken on our cell phone. We promise you it tastes better than it looks.

We didn’t get to try the seafood tower. Next time!



Also available a la carte: seafood paella, Boston lobster, Chilean salmon, seabass and David Herve oysters!

The last thing we ate was this Baba au Rhum, prepared at our table.



If you’re not looking to get drunk, the creme brulee and the tiramisu are also good.

SPECIAL FOR SHANGHAIIST READERS!

Make a reservation and

enjoy a free gin & tonic for each guest



Deal ends Sept 30.