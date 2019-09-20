Evidently, many Chinese consumers have managed to get over the new iPhone 11’s lack of 5G capabilities.

Apple stores across the country were packed on Friday as those who had made preorders awaited the arrival of their new smartphones.

The lines and crowds help to reinforce predictions made by analysts that the iPhone 11 was set to perform staggeringly well in China thanks to its lower price (it starts at just 5,499 yuan, about $775), upgraded camera, and new color options.

Demand for the new phone in China is reported to be about double what it was for the iPhone XR, causing forecasters to boost their estimate of total shipments this year by 5 to 10 million as delivery times have been extended due to record preorders from China.

If this all holds true, it’s certainly good news for Apple which has seen its market share diminish in China in recent years after once reigning supreme.

Following its announcement, the iPhone 11 was even mocked on the Chinese internet for its total lack of 5G capabilites with netizens arguing that the phone would be outdated soon after purchase and declaring that they would instead by buying from Huawei.

Turns out, not everyone was on board with this plan.