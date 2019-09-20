Looking for a nice plate to eat out this weekend? Well, you’re in luck because the 2020 Michelin Guide for Shanghai has just dropped.

Now in its fourth edition, this year’s guide sees a record 40 restaurants in Shanghai taking home at least one star.

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet was once again the only establishment to earn three stars, the third year in a row it has achieved this distinction.

Meanwhile, eight restaurants won two stars, including a pair of newcomers in Ji Pin Court and Taian Table.

At the one-star level, there was a whopping 31 restaurants with eight of them being new to the list.

For the Bib Gourmand restaurants, deemed by Michelin inspectors as “good value for money” serving “quality menus priced at a maximum of 200 yuan,” four new additions made it to the total list of 24.

Check out the full list of the 2020 Michelin Guide to restaurants in Shanghai below.

Three Stars

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet

Two Stars

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Canton 8 / 喜粵8号

Imperial Treasure / 御宝轩

* Ji Pin Court

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

* Taian Table

Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Lu) / 新荣记（南阳路）

Yong Foo Elite / 雍福会

One Star

Amazing Chinese Cuisine / 菁禧荟

* Bao Li Xuan

* Cheng Long Hang (Huangpu)

Da Dong (Jing’an) / 大董（静安）

Da Dong (Xuhui) / 大董（徐汇）

* Da Vittorio

Fu He Hui / 福和慧

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito

Jade Mansion / 苏浙总会

Jean Georges

* Jin Xuan

Lao Zheng Xing (Huangpu) / 老正兴（黄埔）

Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire

Le Patio & La Famille (Huangpu) / 南麓·浙里（黄埔）

Lei Garden (Pudong) / 利苑（浦东）

Lei Garden (Xuhui) / 利苑（徐汇）

* Maison Lameloise

* Ming Court

Moose (Changning) / 鹿园

* Moose (Pudong)

PHENIX Eatery & Bar

Seventh Son / 家全·七福

Shang-High Cuisine

Sir Elly’s

T’ang Court

Wujie (Huangpu) / 大蔬无界（黄埔）

Xin Rong Ji (Xuhui) / 新荣记（黄埔）

Yi Long Court / 逸龙阁

Yong Fu / 甬府

Yong Yi Ting / 雍颐庭

* Yu Zhi Lan

Bib Gourmand

A Niang Noodle House / 阿娘面馆

Da Hu Chun (Sichuan Middle Road) / 大壶春（四川中路）

Din Tai Fung (Shanghai Centre) / 鼎泰丰（上海商城）

Four Seasons

Gong De Lin (West Nanjing Lu) / 功德林（南京西路）

Hai Jin Zi (Jinxian Lu) / 海金滋（进贤路）

Hao Sheng / 豪生酒家

Jesse / 吉士

Lan Ting Restaurant / 兰亭

Lan Xin Restaurant / 兰心

Lu Bo Lang / 绿波廊

Mao Long / 茂隆

Mi Thai

* Nanxiang Steam Bun (City of God Temple)

* Polux

Rong Cuisine / 荣小馆

* Rong Shu Noodle Soup with Yellow Croaker

Tandoor

Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop

Wujie (Shanghai World Financial Center) / 大蔬无界（环球金融中心）

Wujie (Xujiahui) / 大蔬无界（徐家汇公园）

Yangzhou Restaurant (Huangpu) / 扬州饭店（黄埔）

Ye Olde Station (Xujiahui) / 上海老站（徐家汇）

* Yong Fu Mini