The world’s most unaware motorcycle driver was caught recently driving his motorcycle with both hands in his pockets.
He was caught by a police car in the Guizhou province of Puding that simply happened to be driving behind and then beside him on the road. The man failed to notice the police car which approached him slowly to make sure not to startle him before flagging him down.
An officer evidently had to educate the guy as to why piloting a motorcycle down a road that is well-trafficked by heavy trucks and has a speed limit of 70 kph is a bad idea.
He has since realized his mistake and was fined 100 yuan ($14) for the offense.