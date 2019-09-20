While a bride was was in her room worrying that her fiancé had got cold feet, he was actually quite warm, stuck in an elevator about 10 stories below her.

The man, surnamed Zhang, was on his way to pick up his bride-to-be from her 11th floor hotel room in the Heilongjiang capital of Harbin and take her to their wedding venue when he crammed his way onto an elevator with 13 other passengers.

That elevator only moved half of a floor before coming to a stop.

When the trapped passengers tried pressing the emergency help button, there was initially no reply. Eventually, they were told by the hotel that they would have to wait for an engineer to come.

Instead, Zhang called 119. Soon enough, firefighters arrived and rescued all 14 of the passengers after they had spent a grand total of 50 minutes smushed up against one another inside the elevator

Zhang was understandably furious over the incident, explaining that no alarm had sounded about the elevator being overloaded.

The hotel has offered him 2,000 yuan ($282), but Zhang says that amount isn’t near enough compensation for the stress and inconvience caused to him and his bride on their big day.