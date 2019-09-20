With China’s National Day just around the corner, train attendants in Chengdu are making sure that their smiles are up to snuff for an occasion as important as the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Chengdu’s railway group has shown off photos from an etiquette training course where female attendants shaped their smiles with the help of a chopstick in their mouths.

Though the group says that it’s trying to ensure a better image for China’s b-day, this kind of training is actually quite common for female transport workers across the country who will have to try to keep smiling as the Middle Kingdom is consumed by Golden Week travel chaos at the start of next month.

[Images via NetEase]