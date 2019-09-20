The mystery of the missing toilet paper at a public bathroom in the Sichuan city of Yibin has been solved after workers checked the surveillance footage.

That video showed locals coming into the restroom at 5 am and pulling out toilet paper from a dispenser with practiced efficiency. Not one, not two, but three different individuals are seen coming in specifically to swipe the precious paper before a man comes in to find none left.

You know what they say, the early bird gets the TP.

To cut down on this type of theft, other cities in China have started placing face recognition toilet paper dispensers in their public bathrooms which allocate people with a strip of paper of reasonable length after they scan their faces at the machine. They then aren’t allowed any more for a certain period of time.

As dystopian as this system may seem, you can’t say it’s pointless.