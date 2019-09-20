If there is a community in the world that is truly spoiled with food choices- it’s us. Guilty as charged. We got our Mexican zest, Japanese umami, Indian spice, Chinese MSG, and European elegance.

On top of these (and any more), we also have Newa cuisine.

Newa cuisine springs from Nepali cooking and was developed amongst Newars of Kathmandu. It is actually one of the widest and most celebrated cooking traditions in Nepal and consists of over 200 dishes.

With the often-extreme temperatures, Newar traditional cuisine pays special attention to the nutritional needs and changes with the seasons. But it’s not all about the needs. Newars are also known to be whipping up grand feasts with lavish spreads (hence, the 200-dish range).

What does that have to do with you? The long-standing Nepali Kitchen is now offering a taste of the star in Newar cuisine, Choila.

Traditionally choila was made from spiced grilled buffalo meat but is adjusted to contemporary tastebuds with chicken, lamb, or even duck meat.

To accompany choila, you will usually be served rice flakes, chiura.

Choila is usually quite spicy, served hot, and is certain to make your mouth water (as all the spicy dishes do).

Besides this Newar cuisine example, Nepali Kitchen offers a wide range of unique Nepalese dishes and we are sure you have at least one friend who has never tried Nepalese cuisine, so get together and get tasting!

