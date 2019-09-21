After a few months of relative rationality, one Chinese traveler has spoiled things by throwing yet more “good luck” coins at an airplane.

The 23-year-old woman, surnamed Wang, chucked three coins at her plane as she was boarding it at an airport in the Sichuan city of Xichang on September 5.

Wang explained that her cousin’s young child was suffering from diarrhea and that by throwing the coins she was praying for a journey without any disasters. She added that she didn’t realize what she had done was illegal.

Even more distressingly, Wang is a university graduate who is preparing for a postgrad entrance examination at a medical university.

By our count, this is now at least the EIGHTH time that something like this happened in China over the past couple of years. Most affected has been low-budget carrier Lucky Air but few have been spared by the plague which has been carried out not only by the elderly but also by those in their twenties and thirties.

Of course, stakes are raised further when passengers actually throw the coins not just at the plane but into the plane’s freaking engines.

Earlier this year, things got so bad that the airport in Sanya briefly posted a signboard in its terminal warning passengers, in both Chinese and English, that it is illegal to chuck coins at planes, adding that such a move is “unsafe” and makes for “bad fortune.”

Wang, by the way, was fined just 200 yuan ($28) for her actions. It’s unclear how the whole diarrhea situation went.