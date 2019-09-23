The autumn is creeping up upon us and everybody could use an extra serving of love, warmth, and cuddles.

Looking for a concentrated hit of that?

It’s pizza! Bikini body still has the whole season to get prepped, so if there is a good time for pizza- it’s now.

After 8 years of success in Beijing with over 15,000 cheesy dough lovers participating annually, True Run Media brings their annual Pizza Fest to Shanghai, marking the first time they’ll be hosting festivals in two cities!

That means, Italian, American, or Chinese pizza all day, all weekend.

Over 30 vendors in Shanghai will be on site slinging slices of the finest the city has to offer, along with other food, drinks, music, and fun for the whole family.

We’ll have purveyors such as Joe’s Pizza – soon to open their third branch in Shanghai – alongside Homeslice, Pizza Marzano, Baozza, Tube Station, Pizza Street, and many more of your local favorites.

What are we slicing up? Everything doughy and cheesy.

Expect light Italian slices, hearty American bites, Durian pizza, and even east-meets-west hybrids of baozi-shaped pizzas, or traditional Chinese jianbing stuffed with cheese and tomato sauce. Best paired with a pint of refreshing brew to wake the dancing genes up for the evening.

Shanghai is home to over 3,000 restaurants that serve pizza, indicating that the Pearl of the Orient is crazy for pizza too.

Come out and get groovy (or just stuffed) with the largest celebration of pizza in Shanghai! Try your favorites, or better yet, broaden the horizons with new flavors on the journey to pizza perfection.

WHEN?

Oct 26-27, 11-8pm

WHAT?

Shanghai Pizza Festival

Tickets RMB15 (RMB20 at the door)

Scan the QR code below for tickets

↓↓↓

WHERE?

Gala Avenue in Harbor City, Lujiazui