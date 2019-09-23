A concerned citizen in the Yunnan capital of Kunming was recently met with the wrath of China’s infamous and enthusiastic dancing aunties.

The aunties were out doing their thing on a public square one night last week in the city’s Guandu district. The young man felt that the music they were blaring was disturbing fellow residents, so he tried to put a stop to it.

First, he tried reasoning with the aunties. But, when those efforts came to no effect, he decided to go after the source of their power, turning off their boombox.

The aunties evidently did not take well to this intrusion. One is seen picking up a brick and chasing the guy around the square.

As this guy discovered, China’s dancing aunties ain’t nothing to fuck with. To defend their pastime they’ve been known to bruise officers of the law and get into turf wars with basketball players. These women have been reported, regulated, and even shot at. Nevertheless, they persist.