Visitors to a zoo outside the city of Nanjing competed over the weekend in what could be the world’s most boring competition.

More than 100 tourists took part in the contest at the Hongshan Forest Zoo in which they were asked to emulate a koala bear to the best of their ability.

In that vein, children and their parents are seen lying down on mats on the ground, looking dazed, and falling asleep.

The three individuals who could remain koala-like for the longest were then given prizes. It’s not clear how long they lasted, we feel like we could make it at least six or seven years.

While the zoo held the competition to celebrate its two koalas, which arrived from Australia in 2018, these kinds of “stare blankly” contests have actually been going for years in China as a response to the frenzy of modern life where one must always be looking at a screen rather than staring off into space.