While it may be inspiring that so many Chinese kids want to be astronauts when they grow up, it can still get them into some trouble.

Last week, a 3-year-old boy in the city of Chongqing attempted to imitate an astronaut entering a space capsule by climbing into a washing machine at his home. Afterward, he was unable to get back out.

With his parents also unable to extricate him from the washing machine’s clutches, firefighters had to be called in to execute the rescue mission.

This continues our neverending series on kids getting stuck in the darndest places, including in toilets, window gratings, and massage tables.