A couple of weeks ago, 32-year-old goalkeeper Zhang Lu was named to China’s 24-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. He has now been taken off the team.

On Saturday morning, it was revealed that Zhang had been arrested for drunk driving last week in Tianjin. While at the wheel of his Land Rover, he had a blood alcohol content of 253.3mg/100ml (0.253%), far above the legal limit.

Quickly, the Chinese Football Association put out a statement announcing that Zhang had been expelled from the national team and will face further punishment.

Zhang has also been suspended without pay by his own club, Tianjin Tianhai of the Chinese Super League, where he serves as team captain.

China has only managed to qualify for one World Cup in its history. That was in 2002 when the squad lost all three of its matches and ended up in 31st place.