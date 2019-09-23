With China’s Golden Week holiday only about a week away, it’s that time of the year when scenic spots around the country unveil their newest attractions — particularly those made of glass and high up off the ground.

At Qifeng Mountain outside of the Henan city of Nanyang, a new semi-circular “hanging” glass platform has been opened to tourists. The platform has a circumference of 60 meters. It’s 198 meters down to the ground below.

Those who are feeling especially daring can also opt to walk along a ledge on the outside of the barriers while wearing a safety harness. Of course, in that case, you really have to trust the safety rope and those who attached it.

[Images via Chinanews]