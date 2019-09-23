In yet more evidence that dogs are more loyal than humans can ever hope to be, one poor pup stood guard for almost three hours over the body of its fallen friend on a road in Guizhou province last week.

The dog was seen by witnesses whimpering over and licking its companion which had been hit by a car and killed in the far-right lane of the street. For hours, the dog kept trying to wake its friend up. While it may not have been able to bring the animal back to life, it at least kept its body from being run over again.

The owner of the deceased dog explained that the loyal canine guarding the body was a stray and a friend of his dog. The two often played together.

Eventually, passersby moved the white dog’s body to a flower bed beside the road. The stray continued to stay by its side until several guys got together and finally gave the animal a proper burial.

We’ve seen this kind of devotion over and over again from dogs on the often dangerous streets of China. Last year, one depressed doggo even stopped eating for than a week following the passing of his friend.