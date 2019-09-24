After registering his marriage, a man in the Hunan capital of Changsha has been revealed as having quite the busy year.

Officials in Civil Affairs Bureau discovered that the man showed up in their records a grand total of 46 times over the past year, meaning 23 marriages and 23 divorces in the space of 12 months. His latest divorce had been just a week ago and there were several instances where he got married one day and divorced the next.

It’s unclear how they failed to notice this after the guy’s 9th, 15th, or 20th marriages but netizens on Weibo are now calling for the man to put under investigation, believing him extremely likely to be guilty of real estate fraud, using the marriages to get around restrictions.

Though, maybe he’s just going for a Guinness World Record? At the moment, the record for most monogamous marriages is held by Glynn Wolfe at 29. His shortest marriage was 19 days and his longest 11 years.