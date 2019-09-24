We know good coffee when we taste it, or often, even smell it.

Ocean Grounds Coffee Roasters is a California-born, Shanghai-based specialty coffee company that prides itself in serving coffee and other unique caffeinated concoctions.

Fourth-wave craft coffee and gourmet California cuisine

Ocean Grounds is a place where you can do your work throughout the day and stay for a cocktail after the nightfall!

With a few locations around town, they try to create a different concept in each of them.

At Hongqiao Tiandi, the brand focuses on craft coffee, micro-roasting, and coffee education. Meanwhile, across town at Hong Kong Plaza location, they serve craft coffee by day, and hip cocktails by night.

New menu at the Changning branch

This week, at their newly renovated and relaunched flagship location at Changning Raffles Mall near Zhongshan Park, Ocean Grounds unveiled their newest “California Kitchen & Craft Coffee” concept.

It pairs a one-of-a-kind coffee menu with a wide selection of California-inspired cuisine, for lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and weekend brunch.

For lunch, think crispy fish tacos on homemade tortillas (RMB62, above), healthy salads, and bright and light Japanese-inspired soba and house-cured salmon bowls (RMB78, above).

For dinner, prepare for skewers of grilled meats and veggies, sharing platters, entrée salads, and a savory selection of beer and wine-friendly appetizers.

On weekends, indulge in house specialties like citrus and cream waffles with homemade sweetened ricotta (RMB52, above), spicy chipotle pork eggs benedict (RMB68, above), steak and eggs, and a southeast Asian-inspired version of fried chicken and waffles.

Masterminds behind the menu, Tariq Ali and Rick Han

Ocean Ground’s new menus are co-developed and designed by Michelin restaurant-trained American chef, Tariq Ali, and Chinese master chef, Rick Han.

“Many people ask us to define American food”, says Chef Ali. “The truth is, American food draws inspiration from cuisine from around the world. That’s the beauty of a country composed of immigrants.”

“California is no exception – in fact, I’d say California is probably one of the most exciting examples of how cultural influence can positively impact food culture. This is why we decided to refocus Ocean Grounds on California cuisine and craft coffee”.

It’s all cool, California cool

Like the coffee and food menus, the newly renovated space emits “California cool” while maintaining a fun, warm and inviting beachside restaurant vibe.

The large covered outdoor terrace provides a shaded space to enjoy the weekend brunch (while the kids play on the grass), or boozy evening dinners (while the kids stay home with Ayi).

A coffee-centric bar dominates the first floor, offset by an original piece of wall art by Shanghai installation all-stars “The Orange Blowfish”. Be sure to grab a seat at the coffee bar to watch your craft coffee drink being created before your eyes.

