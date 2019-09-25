A middle school student is in the hospital after being thrown off a building, though some say he deserved it.

In surveillance footage, the student is seen being lifted up and over a fourth-floor ledge at his school in the southern region of Guangxi by a taller classmate during a break between classes. That classmate then calmly turns around and heads into a classroom while other students lean over the edge to see what became of the victim.

As you might expect, he suffered serious injuries in the fall, including multiple fractures and internal injuries. He is reportedly now conscious but remains in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The perpetrator was arrested by police for questioning. His mother has stepped forward to claim that the boy her son threw over the wall was part of a group of kids that was bullying him.

While the Chinese internet take sides, the victim’s dad has said that he hasn’t heard anything about his son being a bully, reminding netizens not to attack his family on the basis of rumor alone.