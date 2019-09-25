A young livestreaming star has tidied up an apartment after leaving it in extremely crappy condition.

The woman’s landlord in the Shaanxi capital of Xi’an recently started raising a stink about the apartment after finding it a complete mess when the woman moved out, including numerous piles of dog shit dotted across the floor.

In fact, the apartment was in such a sad state that the landlord claimed the cleaners she hired wouldn’t even agree to do the job. She said that her former tenant owes her 3,000 yuan ($421) in unpaid bills.

The story quickly caught fire on Chinese social media this week because the tenant was a young internet star, surnamed Li, with more than 1.1 million followers on Weibo to her name.

On Monday, Li arrived at the apartment to clean up and make amends with her former landlady, explaining that the poo had piled up when she left her dog at home alone while she was on business trips.

The following day, Li shifted the blame for the whole smelly fiasco to her assistant, explaining that she had been hospitalized after moving and that she had told her assistant to clean up the apartment, but the assistant had forgotten.

It’s not clear why Li had to go to the hospital, though netizens have been quick to joke that perhaps it had something to do with noxious fumes in her apartment.