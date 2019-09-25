During the summer vacation, the little girl Lena goes to visit her grandpa. Grandpa loves Lena very much but sometimes disappears down a rabbit hole with each stroke of his brush. Lena has no passion towards painting, and is not interested in the painting album that Grandpa sent as well. She feels a little bored.

One night, after grandpa falls asleep, Lena falls down her own hole into a hidden world of classical paintings. Guided by the fireflies flying out of the album, she gets on a moon boat. She sails through the Starry Night created by Van Gogh, and enters a fascinate world, the magic gallery, where the paintings are brought to life.

She meets the gallery guard, and together they encounter collapsing Kandinsky, magical Monet and Da Vinci; they also help to capture an escaped ermine, play red-light-green-light with Mona Lisa…

The fantastic adventure is taking place in this magic gallery!

Created by International team

A unique combination of art and education

Guided by Grand Boat Culture

To perceive 28 pieces painted by 9 masters including Van Gogh, Monet, Da Vinci, Wang Xi Meng and etc.

To appreciate live piano accompaniment composed by Mozart, Chopin, Debussy, and Grieg and etc.

To experience the multimedia magic which revives those paintings

By creating such a poetic, touching and joyful environment, children would be inspired to explore the beauty of art.

Let’s enter into this magical Gallery and start an extraordinary journey of art!

Duration: 70 mins (without intermission)

Language: Chinese

Age: 2+

【剧情梗概】

假期了，小女孩莉娜满心欢喜地去看望她的爷爷。爷爷很爱莉娜，但常常忘我地沉浸在自己的绘画世界中，可莉娜并不怎么热爱绘画。

一天，爷爷在画室睡着了，莉娜无意中翻开了一本带魔法的画册。奇妙的故事发生了，书中飞出的萤火虫，带着莉娜坐上了月亮船，从梵高的《星夜》驶入了神奇的美术馆，那里收藏着众多“有生命”的名画。莉娜在莫奈、康定斯基、达芬奇等众多绘画大师的传世作品中好奇地穿梭，不过她的到来让美术馆的守卫很头疼。奇幻的事情一幕幕地发生了……

【世界名画鉴赏，生动的美术启蒙】

孩子们在《美术馆奇妙夜》充满趣味和唯美的环境中，品味梵高、莫奈、康定斯基、达芬奇、米卡朗基罗等10余位大师30多副巨作。从印象派的光影艺术到现代主义浓烈的色彩；从现实主义的自由思维到抽象派的无穷想象……以小朋友们都喜爱的方式，领略世界绘画艺术史的魅力，感受色彩与构图，培养对绘画的兴趣和对美的鉴赏能力。

在各种艺术形式中，绘画能最直接最接近地展现出美。它又是瞬间的艺术，将美凝固方寸之上。《美术馆奇妙夜》将引导孩子们，快乐地对美术作品进行观察、鉴赏和理解，在他们心中留下对绘画的兴趣和向往。当我们把目光落在演出中鲜活的经典画作时，彷佛带孩子穿越百年，回到大师们的艺术世界。

从达·芬奇一幅幅细致写实的肖像画笔触中，感受文艺复兴的魅力；来到浪漫法国，品味印象派大师莫奈画中光与影交织的朦胧之美；观摩卢梭画作，体悟源自生活的率真美感；跟随抽象派大师康定斯基一起进入现代艺术的世界，在圈圈圆圆中展开你的无穷想象；打破笔触常规，走进乔治·修拉的点彩派神奇画作世界…………

【世界名曲现场演奏，视觉丰富的音乐启蒙】

《美术馆奇妙夜》的舞台上，世界名画光影交错，经典名曲旋律悠扬，为观众营造出充满诗意的浪漫氛围。演出中，优雅的钢琴师在台上现场伴奏，莫扎特、肖邦、德彪西、格里格等大师乐章与色彩丰富的世界名画和奇妙的魔术表演完美结合在一起。这是生动的名画赏析，也是精彩的视觉钢琴音乐会和少儿音乐启蒙课。

WHAT

One Starry Night Out of The Blue

美术馆奇妙夜 * 星夜

WHEN

12/6-7

WHERE

Shanghai City Theatre

No.4889 Dushi Lu

上海城市剧院

闵行区都市路4889号

HOW MUCH

¥120/¥180/¥280/¥380

