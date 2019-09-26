Some fortunate 100,000 people, plucked from “all walks of life,” will be attending next week’s National Day parade in Beijing. However, China is ensuring that even if they aren’t invited, all citizens will get the chance to watch.

Ahead of the 70th birthday of the People’s Republic of China, more than 620,000 donated television sets are being distributed to families in “old revolutionary bases” and poor areas across the country.

Chinese state media stresses that the 32-inch LCD color TVs all were made by domestic brands.

With their homegrown TV sets, families will be able to gather together and watch what promises to be China’s grandest parade of all-time, featuring new military equipment, soldiers marching in unison, and minorities dancing around happily.

All while there isn’t a drone or pigeon in the sky.