A dog owner in the Sichuan city of Jiangyou was caught recently driving down the street with his dog tied to the back of his car.

After investigation, local traffic police learned the driver was afraid that his dog would shed inside his vehicle, so he decided to attach the animal to the outside of his SUV and be on his way.

For that, and for changing lanes without signaling, the driver has been fined a whopping 50 yuan ($7).

Still, we can at least take solace in the fact that he didn’t literally drag his dog down the road behind his vehicle, which other drivers in China have been known to do.