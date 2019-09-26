One man’s voice would appear to be somewhat less than mellifluous after driving a woodland to rage.

The man was interrupted recently while singing inside a private karaoke room at a KTV parlor in the Heilongjiang county of Hexian when a 140 kg (308 pounds) wild boar burst through the door.

In surveillance footage, the animal is seen poking its head in the establishment before rushing inside, smashing into a wall, and making for the room where the guy was singing.

The man and other customers are seen fleeing in terror as the wild boar runs amuck inside the store. Eventually, staff were able to trap the enraged animal inside a room. Police then arrived to shoot it dead.