Really want to throw around some cash on a new smartphone and finding that Apple’s latest offerings are too inexpensive for you? Check out the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.

The new concept phone is almost entirely display with a “surround screen” that wraps all the way around to the back of the device allowing it to claim a bonkers 180 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Due for release in December, it’s not yet clear how this phone handles and it might well take some getting used to. But it sure does look rad.

Meanwhile, its price tag is equally impressive at 19,999 yuan ($2,810).

If you want to pick one of these bad boys up, the Mi Mix Alpha is due for small-scale production this year and release in December.