A familiar sort of tragedy played out on the street of the Sichuan city of Guang’an earlier this week.

Surveillance footage shows how a group of people were walking in the bus lane of a wide road. The group are unconcerned about traffic behind them which includes one electric scooter that drifts to the right until its driving on the right on the lane’s line… exactly where an old man is walking.

The collision sends the 62-year-old man to the pavement hard and knocks the 16-year-old driver, who had been looking at his smartphone, off the scooter.

The elderly victim was killed in the crash while the teen was arrested. He was driving an unlicensed electric scooter.

On Chinese social media, netizens have placed blame on both sides for the deadly accident, writing that people need to stop treating roads like they are in their home.