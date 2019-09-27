In need of some fresh air, a Chinese woman decided to crack open the door on Monday. Problem was, she was on a plane.

The incident occurred aboard a Xiamen Air flight which was scheduled to fly from Wuhan to Lanzhou. Reportedly, a flight attendant had briefed the woman about the rules of sitting next to the plane’s emergency exit, stressing that she should try to open the door.

But, that lesson evidently went in one ear and out the other. When the attendant turned out around to help other passengers, the woman soon tried to make it a bit less stuffy in the plane.

Because of her actions, the plane’s departure was delayed by an hour. She was detained by police.

Prior to the trend of throwing coins at plane engines, opening up an emergency exit was the most infamous air travel faux pas committed by Chinese passengers.

This is at least the third time this has happened this year. Along with wanting to get some fresh air, previous motives include: being in a hurry to disembark, mistaking the emergency exit for the bathroom door, and curiosity.