Foresight is a series of works that Jiang Pengyi 蒋鹏奕 has produced through repeated experiments, elaboration, destruction, and replacement since 2014. During that time the artist has persistently questioned and explored materials, methods and expressions in photography, with the significant concept “demeditation” driving his art. Trying to get rid of external limitations including cameras, lenses and shooting techniques, as well as subjective identity as an artist or photographer (producer), he retains only negatives, objects, time, and extremely limited, uncertain human intervention.

Photography Friday is a regular feature from Shanghaiist in association with Photography of China, Marine Cabos’s fantastic platform about photography and photographers in China.