After two years of recovery and renovation, China’s picturesque Jiuzhaigou National Park officially reopened to tourists on Friday.

The area of famed natural beauty was shut down to visitors following an August 2017 that ravaged many of its most iconic scenic spots, turning majestic waterfalls into heaps of mud.

For the time being, visitors will be limited to 5,000 a day and must come as part of a tour group.

[Images via NetEase]