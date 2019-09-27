While on a family trip, one toddler decided to strike out on his own while his parents weren’t watching.

A man surnamed Chen was taking his family of five on a trip from Zhejiang province to Beijing earlier this month by high-speed train. When the train stopped in the city of Xuzhou, Chen’s wife was playing on her phone while he was off in his own world.

With his parents distracted, Chen’s three-year-old son stepped out of the train and onto the platform just as the doors were closing. He walked toward the escalator as the train carrying his family sped off.

The boy was eventually spotted by fellow travelers who brought him to police.

Meanwhile, back in the train, Chen and his wife were frantically searching for their kid until Chen received a text from Xuzhou police. The family then made their way back, picked up the toddler, and continued on to Beijing with disaster averted and hopefully a lesson learned.