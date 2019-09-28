Summer evenings simply have to be crowned by sounds of sizzling vegetables and meats, arguments about best grilling techniques, and slightly embarrassing family stories.

While we spend our China summer generously brushing chuan’er sticks with oil, it is time for some real barbeque (hats off to chuan’er though).

Bubba’s 7th Annual Barbecue Cook-off is a festival for the appreciation and enjoyment of all things related to barbecue.

Hosted by Sam’s Club Qingpu, the event will feature some of Shanghai’s top barbecue chefs going head to head for honors across a number of barbecue categories, including Best Sausage, Best Chicken, Best Pork Ribs, Best Beef, and Best Pulled/Chopped Meat.

The highest-scoring team from the above categories will be crowned Grand Master of the 2019 cook-off.

Teams competing this year include former Grand Master Bruce “Big Dog” Taylor, Cage’s Chef Jason Oakley, Preferred Beef Cut’s Chef Cloud, Bourbon Cookhouse’s Chef Justin, H2O Que’s Pit Boss Matt Waters, and a number of independent backyard barbecue warriors.

Attendees become part of the action as each turn-in happens hourly and what’s not given to the judges gets sampled out to the audience.

There’s also plenty of other barbecues to go around as teams this year are also selling barbecue meats and beverages.

Aside from all the barbecue festivities, the day will be filled with live music with headlining Faux Fighters (yes, it is a Foo Fighters tribute band) and a nice list of lucky draw items sponsored by Sam’s Club.

The event will kick off with traditional American bluegrass music by Shanghai NewGrass and end with a bang with some classic rock and roll by Rock Suey.

Get your tickets now and keep the food intake light the week before to save enough space for the barbecue feast!

Scan the QR code below for more information and tickets!

↓↓↓

Where?

Sam’s club, No.1-26, Lane, Qingpu District

Two shuttle bus routes: one taking guests from a downtown location (TBD) and a second picking up guests at the Line 9 stop of SheShan (leaving every 15 minutes)

What?

Bubba’s 7th Annual Barbecue Cook-off

Advanced tickets RMB50, include two complimentary beers

Door tickets RMB100

When?

Saturday, October 19

11-5pm