The city of Cambridge is mulling over a rather innovative way of making Chinese tourists feel more at home.

A planning application has been submitted for the renovation of a public bathroom near the city’s bus station which would add three new squat toilets to the restroom.

The Cambridge City Council noted that many coach tour visitors to Cambridge come from countries where squat toilets are common and preferred.

Indeed, many of Cambridge’s international visitors come from China, arriving in large tour groups, attracted by a famous poem, “Taking Leave of Cambridge Again” (再别康桥) by Xu Zhimo. Last year, the city was even forced to encourage Chinese tourists to visit in smaller groups after students and locals became fed up with jammed streets.

If the squat toilet plan is approved, renovation work on the bathroom is expected to start in autumn next year.