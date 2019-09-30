Brace yourselves, people! Madness in the hundreds of millions is about to be unleashed upon China.

Over the upcoming week-long National Day holiday known as “Golden Week,” Chinese tourists are set to make nearly 800 million domestic trips, according to travel agency Ctrip, traveling to the country’s oldest scenic spots and newest high-altitude glass attractions.

That projection would be a 9.43 percent increase over last year, which saw a mere 726 million domestic trips made over the holiday.

Meanwhile, Chinese tourists are also set to spread the madness abroad with an estimated 7.5 million overseas trips scheduled to over 100 countries and regions.