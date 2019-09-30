A man in Guangdong province recently received a rather nasty surprise when he popped what he believed to be a pimple on his forehead.

The 51-year-old uncle, surnamed Xie, was shocked when, after a few days, the former “pimple” site had not healed but instead had spawned a large, festering black mass.

Rather than popping it again, Xie then went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, the second-most common form of skin cancer, usually caused by damage from the sun’s UV rays.

Being in the center of Xie’s forehead, the malignant tumor was in quite a tricky spot but doctors decided to address the situation through careful surgery, grafting some of the skin from his forearm onto the place in his forehead from where the mass was extracted.