The Liaoning city of Anshan has a new claim to fame with the opening of a new shopping center that is both extremely large and extremely gold.

Standing at 65 meters tall, the new Yuanbao Building covers the area of five football fields. It was built with an investment of 3 billion yuan ($420 million), much of which was presumably spent on gold paint.

Its area is reported to be greater than the sum of all shopping malls previously existing in Anshan and it can also reportedly accommodate 3 million people, an estimate which seems a tad rosy.

Netizens have joked that the mall will be lucky to accommodate 3,000 people at the same time while also calling it out for its gaudy paint job, deeming the structure the “Tuhao Mall,” a term which refers to China’s nouveau riche who possess money in abundance but lack class.

[Images via NetEase]