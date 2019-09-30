If you thought forming lazy panda cubs into the shape of a “7” was impressive, check out this act of animal patriotism coordinated by a “chicken commander” in rural Gansu province.

Video has been widely shared on Chinese social media of the poultry farmer and live-streamer, surnamed Yang, putting down feed so that his chickens form the shape of a “70” in celebration of the People’s Republic of China’s upcoming 70th b-day.

From Chengdu’s giant panda reserve to the poultry farms of northwestern China, it appears that most everyone is pretty excited about National Day festivities. To make sure that everyone can watch the giant military parade, Beijing has even distributed TV sets to 620,000 poor families across the country.

Sadly, no chickens will take part in the parade.