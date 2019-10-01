China celebrated its 70th birthday in style on Tuesday with a giant parade of “mass pageantry” through the center of Beijing.

There were troops a-marching.

Military vehicles a-driving.

Planes a-flying.

And less fearsome floats a-rolling by Tiananmen in front of Xi Jinping, other Party leaders, and about 100,000 spectators taken from “all walks of life.”

Chinese nationalists, like Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, were particularly impressed with the military might on display at the parade.

This is the legendary DF41 ICBM. But it is not a tale. Today it is displayed at Tiananmen Square and there are multiple of it. I touched one about four years ago in the production plant. No need to fear it. Just respect it and respect China that owns it. pic.twitter.com/WVV9mhAVOK — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 1, 2019

Message from them: Don't mess up with the Chinese people or intimidate them. The Chinese people won't provoke you anyway. You don't have to give good stuff like democratic election to Chinese. Give it to Haiti, Libya, Iraq and Ukraine. They are good friend of you. pic.twitter.com/2WZkhKAwwS — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 1, 2019

While other observers tended to notice different things.

Military hardware experts, what's your take on this guy? pic.twitter.com/ZmHBR7uzip — Samuel Wade (@samuel_wade) October 1, 2019

When the Uber drives right past you. pic.twitter.com/bFHfRjsd8Z — Nathan Attrill 周雷森 (@nathanattrill) October 1, 2019

Dudes caught checking out girls on camera pic.twitter.com/893nDlJkAj — Keith Zhai (@QiZHAI) October 1, 2019

Such as the noticeable pollution hovering over Beijing, a departure from the traditional “APEC Blue” skies enjoyed by China’s capital city during major events.

Oof, People's Daily shot shows just how badly the pollution control messed up today. Horrific conditions to be standing outside in, let alone marching. https://t.co/u7yw8YmOiC — 𝕛𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕤 𝕘𝕣𝕚𝕗𝕗𝕚𝕥𝕙𝕤 🇭🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jgriffiths) October 1, 2019

With this pollution I doubt we’ll make it to 10,000 years…. pic.twitter.com/9olVVyaPTp — Nathan Attrill 周雷森 (@nathanattrill) October 1, 2019

That grey color was even mirrored in the hair of China’s top leadership.

The slight tinge of grey in his hair indicates that the Chinese economy is really in trouble. https://t.co/Ni83rSY0kh — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 1, 2019

Alongside Xi on the Tiananmen rostrum were former leaders Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, the former of whom managed to steal the show once again with his 93-year-old presence.

Jiang and hu are at the event today pic.twitter.com/fE4F6Dww9I — Bill Bishop (@niubi) October 1, 2019

Jiang Zemin is shimmering pic.twitter.com/a2vZpjpqKq — Elliott Zaagman (@ElliottZaagman) October 1, 2019

Did not seem that impressed by his own huge portrait being carried across Tiananmen Square neither. pic.twitter.com/aLgTKltpA1 — Nectar Gan (@Nectar_Gan) October 1, 2019

In case you had some laundry to do and missed the parade, you can watch all three hours of it below: