Chinese singer Na Ying has gone viral this week for acting like a proper diva, booting an annoying fan for filming her.

In a popular video clip, a girl smiles at the camera while filming a woman walking behind her in a shopping center. The woman, believed to be Na, puts an end to the smile on the girl’s face by giving her a swift kick in the back.

Na can then be heard angrily telling the girl not to film her.

The incident is said to have occurred at a Macau mall. On Weibo, Chinese netizens have generally come to an agreement that while secretly filming others is not right, neither is kicking people.

Na, 51, is one of China’s most popular female singers, having sold over 10 million albums. Her career was at its height in the late 1990s but has seen a resurgence this decade after serving as a judge on both The Voice of China and Sing! China.

She performed a duet with Faye Wong at the 1998 Spring Festival Gala.

And again 20 years later.