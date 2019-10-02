The bodies of five fishermen have been found following Tuesday morning’s catastrophic suspension bridge collapse in northeastern Taiwan. One still remains missing.

All six of the fishermen are foreign nationals from Indonesia and the Philippines. They became trapped after the 140-meter-long Nangfang’ao Bridge fell on top of their boat at around 9:30 am on Tuesday in Taiwan’s Yilan county.

That moment was caught on camera:

Authorities have explained that a fishing net became entangled with the boat that they were on, dragging it to the seafloor so that it became stuck underneath the pier, making rescue difficult and dangerous.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been definitely determined but suspicion is pointing towards the bridge’s vertical suspension cables which appear to have snapped after becoming frayed. It’s not clear if salinity in the air, strong winds, or a combination of the two led to the poor condition of the cables.

A typhoon had swept near the area the night before, bringing high winds and heavy rain, while a 3.8-magnitude earthquake also struck overnight. However, Tuesday morning itself was sunny and calm.