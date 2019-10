If you’ve decided to stay safely at home this week, here’s a quick glimpse of all the “fun” that you’re missing out on.

Video from the Longmen Grottoes of Luoyang on Tuesday afternoon shows the area of caves filled with Buddhist art packed to overflowing with thousands upon thousands of tourists as China’s week-long national holiday kicked off.

This year’s Golden Week is predicted to be the most insane of all-time with 800 million domestic trips made around the country.