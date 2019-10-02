Our beloved hometown Shanghai Sharks put up a less than impressive effort in a preseason game on Monday, getting doubled-up by the Houston Rockets.

The final score of the game was 140 to 69, but don’t let that 71 point deficit fool you, the game was never really that close.

Houston star James Harden put up a triple double in just 21 minutes of playtime while the Sharks at least managed to hold reserve Ryan Andersen to zero points. It’s the small victories, folks.

27 of Shanghai’s 69 points were scored by Donatas Motiejunas, a Lithuanian player who played four seasons with the Rockets. The team’s other foreign import, James Nunnally, another former Rocket, scored just 16 points on 4 of 23 shooting.

The Chinese players, meanwhile, combined for only 26 points on 11 of 35 shooting (31 percent) with 14 assists to 13 turnovers.

You can watch the highlights below: